Isoray (NYSE:ISR) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Financial Survey

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Isoray and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isoray -52.88% -8.51% -8.14% Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03%

11.5% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Isoray has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Isoray and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isoray and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isoray $10.05 million 4.81 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -6.81 Assure $3.52 million 18.94 -$15.04 million ($0.24) -21.50

Isoray has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isoray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Isoray beats Assure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

