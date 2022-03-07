Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Italk alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Italk currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.56.

TALK stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Italk during the fourth quarter worth about $6,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Italk by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,295 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Italk during the third quarter worth about $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Italk during the third quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Italk by 4,312.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,579 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Italk (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Italk (TALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.