ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. ITV has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

