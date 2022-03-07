Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 5.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.69. The stock had a trading volume of 764,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,007. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

