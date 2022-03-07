James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

