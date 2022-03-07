Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Qualys by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Qualys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 232,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $128.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.72. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

