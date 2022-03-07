Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after buying an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 469,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,760,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $55.50 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.81%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

