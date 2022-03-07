Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PBA opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
