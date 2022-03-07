Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,995 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.