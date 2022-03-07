Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 62,948 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,948 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,801,000 after buying an additional 265,092 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.