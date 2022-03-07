Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock remained flat at $$457.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.89. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $457.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.00.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

