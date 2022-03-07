Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of JAPAY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 254,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,370. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.