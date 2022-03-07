Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JAPAY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 254,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,370. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

