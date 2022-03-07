Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

