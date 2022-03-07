Jeremy D. Humphers Sells 21,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.89. 21,951,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,239,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

