John E. Breeden Sells 13,325 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $782,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.74. 330,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,280. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $116.01.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

