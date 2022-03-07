John M. Leonard Sells 2,493 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
