John M. Leonard Sells 2,493 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

