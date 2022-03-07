JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.01) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($45.62) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($55.91).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($45.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £87.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,818.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,905.88. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,403 ($45.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($58.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

