JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,253 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.