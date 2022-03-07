Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $56,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 11,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

