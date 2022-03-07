Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,176,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,004,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

