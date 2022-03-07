Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys 2,918 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $128.68. 396,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

