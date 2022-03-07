Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,677. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

