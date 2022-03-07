Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 261,599 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,366,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,514,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. 5,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,444. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

