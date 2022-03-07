KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. KE has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KE by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

