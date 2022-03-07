Kimberly A. Fontan Sells 1,350 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.86. 1,182,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,404. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

