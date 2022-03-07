Kimberly A. Fontan Sells 1,350 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ETR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.86. 1,182,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,404. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
