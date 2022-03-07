Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

