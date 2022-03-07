Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS opened at C$143.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2,654.44. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$229.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.83.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.