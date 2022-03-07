Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Head-To-Head Review

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Prelude Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prelude Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 220.45%. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.35%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -32.33% -30.81%

Volatility and Risk

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Prelude Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 17.16 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.16 Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($2.16) -3.64

Prelude Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

