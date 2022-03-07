Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €101.50 ($114.04).

KGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.79. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.