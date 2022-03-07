Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.79.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.