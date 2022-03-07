Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $4,507,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $541.79 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

