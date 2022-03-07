Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 699.2% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

