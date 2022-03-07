Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.