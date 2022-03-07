Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.4 days.
OTCMKTS:KYKOF remained flat at $$28.73 during trading hours on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.
