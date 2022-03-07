Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KYKOF remained flat at $$28.73 during trading hours on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

