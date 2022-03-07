Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.10 Million

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report $165.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $704.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $791.90 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $795.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

