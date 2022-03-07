LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

LNXSF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

