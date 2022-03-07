Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of LPI opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 93,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

