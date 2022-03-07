Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $15.05 on Friday. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.