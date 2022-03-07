Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.14.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

