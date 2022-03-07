Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Decreased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 1.9% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Lennar by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Lennar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Lennar by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

