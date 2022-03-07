LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $63,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $9.08 on Monday, reaching $142.49. 39,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,727. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.70. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.