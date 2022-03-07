LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.89. 7,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

