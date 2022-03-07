LGT Capital Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.82. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.