LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.31. 98,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.