Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.12

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 59518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 697,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

