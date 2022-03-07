Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LCUT opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $282.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
