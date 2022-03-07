Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCUT opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $282.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

