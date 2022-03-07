Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.