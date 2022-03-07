Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.20.
NASDAQ LGND opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
