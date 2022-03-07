Lindsay E. Gray Sells 818 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $23,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.54. 946,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $104,570,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $15,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.