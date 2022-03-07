LinkEye Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $115,524.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.27 or 0.06633781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.90 or 1.00284427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00047806 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

