Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.30.

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

LAC traded down C$0.58 on Monday, hitting C$30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.33.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.